By Maureen Okon

Three hundred and thirty two Nigerians stranded in London, because of COVID-19 shutdowns arrived Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, at 7:40 p.m local time via Air Peace flight No. P47854 on Saturday.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) reported their arrival on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov.

“332 evacuees arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, from the Gatwick Airport, London UK, Aug. 8, at about 7:40p.m Local time via Air Peace @flyairpeace Flight No. P47854 operated by Air Europe.





It was the third evacuation of Nigerians done on Saturday, according to NIDCOM.

“Earlier, we announced the arrival of Sudan Airways from Sudan with 87 Nigerians landed at Abuja at about 0915HR and also Air Peace flight from the UAE arrived at about 1150HR with 311 Nigerians landed in Abuja and also proceeded to Lagos.

“Ethiopian Air from Addis Ababa also arrived at about 1300HR with 308 Nigerians on board where 94 evacuees disembarked in Abuja and the rest proceeded to Lagos,” the body stated.

NiDCOM also revealed that the evacuees have all proceeded on a 14 day self-isolation, as mandated by the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.