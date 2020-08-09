Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says he will not choose his successor in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Umahi made the disclosure on Saturday while addressing party faithful during the People Democratic Party (PDP) state congress, to elect the party’s leaders at the state level.

The governor said that nobody would be stopped from contesting in the 2023 elections as the electoral process would be transparent and people-oriented.

“You can stay up to 20 years in the House of assembly and once the people still want you, David Umahi will not stop you.





“I have almost reached the zenith, remaining for me to go forward or not and definitely, I am not under any tension.

“I will not strive to pick a successor, I will just be sipping champagne and will make photocopies of all the approvals I made to answer whenever called.

“I have nothing to fear, I will not replace myself as God will bring a successor without tension in Ebonyi,” he said.

The governor advised aspiring politicians into various positions in the 2023 general elections, not to heighten tension in the state with their aspirations.

According to him, I will not tolerate any attack from any aspiring politician because if you fight me, I will fight back.

“I will go to any party you jump-to, sponsor another person, and cause a crisis for you as this is a game we started from the grassroots.

“We will, however, meet with the National Assembly members from the state on Aug. 13 to address every misgiving because nothing should divide us having fought together in the 2015 and 2019 elections,” he said.

Mrs Chinwe Mbah, Chairman of the party’s congress committee to the state announced that Mr Onyekachi Nwebonyi, the incumbent state party chairman was re-elected unopposed.

“Mr Maxwell Umahi was also returned unopposed as the party’s state Vice Chairman, Mr Simon Anyigor returned as the secretary among others returned unopposed in the 39-man state executive,” she said.

She said that the process was repeated because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not observe the election which made the party’s national leadership to order for a repeat process.

Mr Onyekachi Nwebonyi, the re-elected state Chairman of the party thanked the electoral delegates for re-electing them and pledged to continue running an all-inclusive administration.