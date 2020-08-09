By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has said that 1,455 Lagosians who tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus pandemic are yet to turn up for admission at the various isolation centres.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on his Twitter handle, saying that the affected Lagosians were still active and could spread the virus within the community.

Abayomi said 72 Coronavirus patients were currently at public and private isolation centres across the state.





He said as at August 7, the state recorded three more Coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of deaths so far to 198.

”1,455 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission in #COVID19Lagos care centres.

“Three COVID19 related deaths were recorded. Total number of COVID19 related deaths now stands at 198,” he tweeted.

According to the NCDC, Lagos now has 15,768 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, out of which 13,122 survivors have been discharged.