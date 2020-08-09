Ten COVID-19 patients died in a fire outbreak at an isolation facility in India on Sunday. Ten others were injured in the tragedy in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada hotel, turned into a care centre.

The cause of fire has not been ascertained yet, but reports said it may have been caused by a short circuit.

The surviving COVID-19 patients have been shifted to another hospital,Zee News reported.

“The hotel was taken on lease and run by Ramesh Hospitals, a private hospital where COVID-19 patients were being treated. 40 patients & 10 medical staff were at the hotel at the time of the incident,” Andhra Pradesh Home Minister said.





Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to every deceased family.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled families, who lost members in the fire.

“Struck with grief after hearing tragic news about COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada where an accidental fire caused loss of lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured,” the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Minister Amit Shah have also expressed grief over the incident.