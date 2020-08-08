On this new episode of GRUB & RUB WITH KING TONTO, the Nollywood actress, humanitarian and YouTuber discusses sex over food with her guest Maryam Talmom.

Tonto Dikeh wonders why people have sex but yet talking about it is almost like a sin, while Maryam, a sex educator explains the concept further.

The duo had roasted yam and plantain with sauce and fried fish and the food combination looks so amazing on the show.

‘Let’s talk about SEX!

YESZZZZZZ let’s talk about it, why do WE/people shy away from discussing it yet are eager to participate!

Join your favorite KING TONTO and my guest Maryam Talmom @projectsilkng as we dive into grown folk talk!’ Dikeh said.



