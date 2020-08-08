Governor Sanwo-Olu kept his promise, meets with ‘calm down’ internet sensation.

The Governor who met the boy at his office today, however, seized the opportunity to reiterate the need for Lagosians to keep calm as the State further eases the lockdown and partially opens up the economy.

He also reminds residents plying the third mainland bridge to corporate with Government officials and contractors handling the renovation work.

