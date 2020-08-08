The Kaduna State Police Command on Saturday arrested some youths, who took to the streets of the state today over what they described as “genocide” in the southern part of the state.

The protesters were reported to have taken to the streets over the government’s inability to find a solution to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

The protesters clad in dark attires, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Enough is Enough,” “We cannot continue like this,” “Southern Kaduna lives matter,” “Government has failed us,” “Allow us to defend ourselves if you can’t,” “End killings in Southern Kaduna,” among others.

The protesters paralysed activities at the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, located in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.





The protesters comprising youths defied security operatives whose presence was said to have been intentional to intimidate them into aborting their demonstrations.

However, the state PPRO, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the arrest of some of the protesters.

He claimed that there was no prior notice of the procession by the protesters.

“Some of them were arrested because they did not inform us about the procession. I cannot tell you how many of them were picked now,” Jalige said.