Food and lifestyle blogger Sisiyemmie has replied a follower in the most hilarious way, after she was asked what ingredient can be used for Egusi (melon) soup.

The Lagos based content creator and mother of two, told the fan to use plenty of water and curry to get a popping color.

This follower stated that she was using orange juice to make the soup. Check on the exchange below:

Pleeeenty water then add curry so that the yellow colour will really pop. 👌🏾 https://t.co/vBO2CJP04G — SisiYėmmié.com 💛 (@Sisi_Yemmie) August 8, 2020



