Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

Coutinho, a Barcelona player, is at present on loan at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are also loaning the £145m former Liverpool star, who made a whistle-stop tour of their training ground on Friday.

Reports of the deal with Coutinho, came a day after the Gunners agreed a £100,000-a-week deal to sign Chelsea star Willian.





According to The Sun, Arsenal also have other transfer targets as they give boss Mikel Arteta £100m to buy players to enable Arsenal reach the top four next season.

The Marca newspaper reported the Coutinho switch and said it enjoys the blessing of Barcelona chiefs.

However, Coutinho, 28, will not sign terms Arsenal until he has completed the season with Munich.