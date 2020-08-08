The All Progressives Congress today flagged off its campaign for the 19 September governorship election in Edo State.

Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu is the party’s candidate.

He will be slugging it out with incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, who failed to win the party’s nomination and thus moved to PDP.

The rally at the Sports Complex of University of Benin, was attended by party chieftains from outside the state.





Here some photos and videos of the ongoing rally:

Oshiomhole pays homage https://twitter.com/APCUKingdom/status/1292100517070610432?s=20

The Crowd roared as Ize-Iyamu arrives:

https://twitter.com/TheresaTekenah/status/1292116958050226176?s=20

The Roll Call:

Governor Of Yobe Mai Mala Buni

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Governor El-Rufai

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Atiku Bagudu,

Governor Dapo Abiodun

Governor Gboyega Oyetola

Governor Abubakar Badaru

Governor Oyetola

Governor Hope Uzodinma

Governor Abubakar Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello sent a rep

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Mr Rotimi Amaechi