The All Progressives Congress today flagged off its campaign for the 19 September governorship election in Edo State.
Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu is the party’s candidate.
He will be slugging it out with incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, who failed to win the party’s nomination and thus moved to PDP.
The rally at the Sports Complex of University of Benin, was attended by party chieftains from outside the state.
Here some photos and videos of the ongoing rally:
Oshiomhole pays homage
The Crowd roared as Ize-Iyamu arrives:
The Crowd roared as Ize-Iyamu arrives:
The Roll Call:
Governor Of Yobe Mai Mala Buni
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje
Governor El-Rufai
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Governor Atiku Bagudu,
Governor Dapo Abiodun
Governor Gboyega Oyetola
Governor Abubakar Badaru
Governor Oyetola
Governor Hope Uzodinma
Governor Abubakar Bello
Governor Yahaya Bello sent a rep
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu
Mr Rotimi Amaechi
