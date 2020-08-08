By Okafor Ofiebor

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday next week commission the newly completed 17-storey headquarters building of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), located at Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Buhari will perform the commissioning virtually after undertaking a virtual tour of the Nigerian Content edifice, together with other accompanying facilities-the 1000-Seater Capacity Auditorium, Four-Level Car Park and 10 megawatts gas-fired Independent Power Plant at Elebele.

The power plant was constructed in partnership with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and will provide uninterrupted electricity to the NCDMB structures, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Board at Emeyal 1 Bayelsa State and select structures in the state.

Providing details of the event, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote explained that a part of the event will be held in Yenagoa.



He indicated that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva will lead the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari and the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri to participate in the event on site.