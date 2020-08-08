By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede has run to former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for his support in the coming gubernatorial election in the State.

Eyitayo visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta to seek his support to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate and incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Eyitayo disclosed the visit to Obasanjo on his Twitter handle on Saturday and he displayed the picture he took with the former President.





He wrote: “Seeking support of the elders, the next 63 days will no doubt be decisive, we will succeed. God our help!”

The former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State, had on August 22, 2020 emerged the candidate of the PDP for the Ondo State governorship election.

Jegede, emerged the winner of the party’s primary after he scored 760 votes to defeat Hon Saka Lawal, his only rival, who scored 22 votes.

Jegede had on July 23 resigned from his appointment in preparation to contest the governorship election by November 2016.

Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee for Ondo State and the Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, announced the results of the primaries at the International Cultural and Event Centre (The Dome), Akure.