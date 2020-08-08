By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress and TikTok queen Iyabo Ojo has revealed she would be leaving her old house to her new home in a day’s time.

This is coming two weeks after the 42-year-old actress announced on her official Instagram page that she has acquired a king-sized house in Lekki, Lagos.

However, the movie star in an Instagram post on Saturday which also included a TikTok video where she sings that God can bless anyone said it is her last day in a rented apartment.





She wrote, “My last day in a rented apartment, God you turned my tears into laughter & my pain into Joy, Forget it, God can bless anybody.”