Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has said the police are his friend after he was fined for holding a music concert in Abuja in violation of COVID-19 directives.
A day after he was fined by a Lagos State Special Offences Court, Popular musician, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley, has been handed another fine by a mobile court in Abuja.
The musician was fined N200,000 on Friday by Magistrate Idayat Akanni for violating COVID-19 protocols on June 13, 2020.
Fashola pleaded guilty to the four-count charge filed against him by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).
Reacting to the court saga, the self-acclaimed Marlian President stated that himself and police are 5 and 6 on after he was fined by an Abuja mobile.
“Police is my friend. Naira Marley & Police 5&6,” Naira Marley tweeted.
The singer had been arraigned in a Lagos mobile court for the same reason, alongside his manager. They were both fined N100,000 each after pleading guilty.
