Nigerian singer and songwriter Korede Bello took to social media to state his opinion oh how a person can truly heal from whatever it is they are going through.

The 24 year old ‘Do Like That, Mi Casa Su Casa’ crooner in a tweet said an individual cannot heal from something they haven’t revealed.

In 2014, Bello signed a record deal with Mavin Records. He is best known for his hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel and pop song.

You can't heal what you don't reveaL — Table For Two 🥂 (@koredebello) August 8, 2020