By Adejoke Adeleye

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday said Senator Buruji Kashamu, in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and abroad, but could not use the same maneuvering to stop the cold hand of death from snatching him away.

Kashamu died of Coronavirus on Saturday in Lagos at the age of 62.

Obasanjo, in a letter of condolence to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said he received the sad news of the demise of Kashamu and expressed his sympathy.





He said there is a lesson to learn from the life and history of Kashamu for those still living.

According to Obasanjo, no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of decided that the time was up for Kashamu.

I received the sad news of the demise of Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) a significant citizen of Ogun State. Please accept my condolence and that of my family on this irreparable loss.

In his words: “The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil. Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”