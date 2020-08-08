By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Government on Saturday discharged 32 more Coronavirus patients who recovered from the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Saturday, saying that those discharged included 12 female and 20 male, including five foreign nationals.

They were discharged from various isolation centres in the state.





“Today, 32 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 12 female and 20 male, including 5 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 1 from Agidingbi; 8 from Onikan; 5 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 9 from Gbagada, 4 from Vidic Centre and 5 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

“Being worried about or afraid of the global pandemic are valid emotions and being conscious of the existence of COVID-19 is fine but don’t let it overwhelm you.

“Calm down, don’t give in to fear; calm down, don’t panic. Everything will turn out fine at the end,” Sanwo-Olu said.