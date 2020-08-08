By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Italian government has extended measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) until September 7, 2020.

Masks must continue to be worn in closed public spaces, people must continue to keep physical distance from one another, and large gatherings remain banned.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a statement on Friday night, also spoke of “balanced measures that do justice to the current situation.”





Conte further urged people to remain vigilant about the virus.

Italy was one of the countries most severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the spring.

The decree allows cruise ships to sail again from Sept. 15, though strict hygiene rules must be observed on board.

From Sept. 1, trade fairs will be allowed to open again – construction and organisation of the exhibitions can begin immediately.

Another three billion euros (3.5 billion dollars) were made available for tourism and culture.

The cabinet also paved the way for further financial aid, for the economy and families, which brought the aid package provided by the government since the beginning of the crisis in March to 100 billion euros.

Other measures include tax deferrals for the self-employed and an action plan for the economically weaker southern regions.

The Prime Minister appealed to Italians to continue to participate in the measures to contain the coronavirus.

“We must not fall behind and undo our efforts.

“I understand the young people who would like to return to nightlife, but one must behave responsibly.

“The health of your loved ones is at stake,” he said.

DPA/NAN