By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe widely known as Kizz Daniel has disclosed that he does not show off his girlfriend like other celebrities, a decision he made a long time ago.

The singer who recently dropped his ‘King of Love‘ album in an interview with Punch, said he had kept his relationship private, even before he became popular.

According to him, “I made the decision to keep my relationship private a very long time before I became famous and I have decided to keep it that way.”





When asked if he had ever questioned his talent at any point during his career, he said, “I never did and that is the last thing I will do. Music is an art for me and my art is drawn from within my soul. I tell stories about my experiences and that’s why I can never doubt myself.”

The Fly Boy Inc boss explained that what he does is a privilege and service to humanity.

“I see it as a privilege and service to humanity. My music is curated to bring peace, calmness, and love to listeners and it’s heartwarming to see my art being appreciated by fans all over the world,” he stated.