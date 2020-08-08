Senator Shehu Sani on Saturday reacted to the political crisis happening in Edo state.

The Nigerian statesman described President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Governor Nyesom Wike, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Edo state in his latest tweets.

On his official Twitter page, he wrote; ”Edo has become Syria; Obaseki is Assad, Wike is Putin, Baba is Trump, Jagaban is Nathanyahu….with Saudi, Turkey, Iran and Terror groups all in there.”

Edo has become Syria;Obaseki is Assad,Wike is Putin,Baba is Trump,Jagaban is Nathanyahu….with Saudi,Turkey,Iran and Terror groups all in there. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 8, 2020





A few minutes later, he added ”Osho is Al Bagdadhi”, this he said in reference to the suspended APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Edo state is currently a hotspot as the governorship elections draw near.