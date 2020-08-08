By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Plateau State on Friday stormed to the top of daily Coronavirus infection, toppling Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 443 new cases.

Total confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now stand at 45,687, with 32,637 survivors discharged and 936 deaths recorded.

Six new deaths were recorded on Friday. The 443 new cases were recorded in 19 states in the country.





This is higher than the 354 cases recorded on Thursday.

In Friday’s infections, Plateau recorded 103 new cases besting Lagos, which had 70 cases and the FCT, with 60 cases.

Ondo has 35 cases, Edo and Rivers, 27 cases each, Kaduna, 20 cases, Osun, 19 cases, Borno and Oyo, 18 cases each and Kwara, 11 cases.

Others are: Adamawa (9), Nasarawa (7), Gombe (6), Bayelsa (4), Imo (4), Bauchi (2), Ogun (2) and Kano (1).

