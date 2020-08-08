Nigerian musician and media personality Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe was a guest on the latest episode of the Ndani TGIF Show.

The rapper was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. He attended the University of North Carolina at Pembroke majoring in both Biology and Chemistry.

He later co-founded the group Lyrically Equipped with his friends Jeffrey and Kurt and then signed to Mavin Records by Don jazzy in 2017.

Watch his interview below…





Poe became prominent after his ‘Know You’ single featuring Nigerian Simi went viral.