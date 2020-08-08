One of the early tributes to the late Senator Buruji Kashamu came from Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, his colleague in the 8th National Assembly.

In a tweet on Saturday, Murray-Bruce revealed that Buruji was not just a colleague, but an ‘inseparable friend”.

“I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19″, he wrote.

” Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable.





“He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,” he added.