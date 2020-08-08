By Taiwo Okanlawon

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, may budget up to £100 million to sign three key players this summer.

The Gunners who won the FA Cup also finished in eighth place in the Premier League last season.

According to the UK Sun, a big squad rebuild is expected at the Emirates before next season, with Arteta set to revamp the playing staff.





With a deal for out-of-contract Chelsea winger Willian expected to be completed soon, Arsenal’s next three primary targets are Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos.

Atletico Madrid’s Partey has been a long-term target for the club, as they seek to bolster their midfield. The Spanish giants are holding out for his £45million release clause and are refusing to lower their demands.

Brazilian centre-back Gabriel from Lille is also highly regarded by Arteta and could be purchased for around £25 million.

Also, the club wants to extend Ceballos’ loan from Real Madrid for another season after an impressive end to the campaign. However, Real Madrid want to sell the Spaniard on a permanent deal and are asking for £30 million.

Given the financial impact of the COVID-19, Arsenal would have to sell before they buy.

Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Shkodran Mustafi and Matteo Guendouzi could all be offloaded to raise funds.