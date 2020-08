Nigerian music producer Cracker Mallo joins forces with YBNL star Fireboy DML on this latest record titled “Wickedest Wyne“.

The duo have been on collaborations like “Jealous“, “Feel” and “Omo Ologo“, off Fireboy DML’s debut solo album “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps“.

Cracker Mallo was recently nominated for the Soundcity MVP awards.