By Taiwo Okanlawon

Election into executive positions in the Enugu State Chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) descended into chaos after thugs allegedly sponsored by a faction of the body invaded the venue of the election.

The much-advertised election was holding at the Michael Okpara square before the thugs stormed the venue with dangerous weapons and upturned the ballot boxes where many members suffered serious injuries.

Among those who sustained injuries was the NMA chairman in the state, Dr Ike Okwesili were thoroughly beaten.





In a viral video, the thugs, numbering over thirty, destroyed chairs, tables, and canopies among other objects being used for the election.

Nigerian Doctors made an attempt to democratically elect new officers for the Nigerian Medical Association. It all ended in sorrow. 😢 pic.twitter.com/tXH5GYVEFR — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí (@ogundamisi) August 7, 2020

According to Guardian, trouble had started by the alleged insistence of some resident doctors drawn from the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUT), Parklane, to participate in the exercise against rules barring them from doing so by their failure to update their membership financially.

The Okwesili led executive was said to have insisted that the rules must be followed in the election. The affected members were said to have regrouped when the election had gone midway and began to destroy things with their hired thugs.