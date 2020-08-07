The Rivers State Government has ordered the sacking of two principals in the Emuoha Local Government Area for flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.

The affected principals are those of the Community Secondary School, Elibrada, S. I. Amadi; and his counterpart in Community Secondary School, Rumuji, C.O. Ekwueme.

The removal of the school principals was confirmed in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, on Thursday.

The statement reads partly, “This followed flagrant disobedience to the directives of the state government on the enforcement of all COVID-19 health guidelines in their various schools.





“The principals of the schools also converted to personal use, hygiene kits distributed by the state government for the cleaning of their schools.”