By Chukwuemeka Opara

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi on Friday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to retain the current armed force service chiefs against the backdrop of calls from several quarters to replace them.

Umahi gave the advice while laying the foundation stone of the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Abakaliki.

The governor said that instead of replacing the service chiefs, the president should increase military funding and other logistics as well as enhance programmes that would make them work optimally.





“The president should also increase his meetings with them and enhance mechanisms that will make the civil populace co-operate and provide them with relevant information.

“It is difficult for people to do anything without information and at this stage of our security situation, whosoever that is coming to replace them will start ‘learning the ropes,” he said.

Umahi said that Nigerians “like change a lot which makes everyone desire to taste every seat.”

“This is not what we need at this crucial time of our security challenges as every decision taken by the present service chiefs are not taken by them alone, but with other senior officers.

“No man wants to die, so there is no way the army can sabotage itself.

“It was unfortunate that my colleague (Borno Governor) was ambushed, but I commend the army for the way it handled the matter professionally and with humility,” he said.

Umahi pledged the state government’s co-operation to ensure the completion of the hospital and commended the army for its friendly disposition to the Ebonyi civilian populace.

NAN