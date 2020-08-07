President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the APC flag to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the party’s candidate in the governorship election in Edo state next month.

Governor of Yobe, Mai Malam Buni, who is the APC caretaker chairman, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, SSAP on Social Investment Barrister Ishamel Ahmed and Chairman APC Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar, Chief of staff, Professor Agboola Gambari, were all at the event.

The President’s photographer, Sunday Aghaeze captured the moments:



