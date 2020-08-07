DMW label singer and song writer Peruzzi has officially dropped a new tune dubbed “Lagbaja“, with a visual to go with.
“Lagbaja” was produced by Vstix, engineered by Swaps and the video directed by Naya. Watch the energetic banging record here.
