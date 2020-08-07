Prof. Lateef Sanni, the Chairman, Governing Council of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde for providing an enabling environment for tertiary institutions in the state to thrive.

Sanni also commended the governor for prompt payment of salaries as well as arrears on a monthly basis.

He made this known at the council’s inaugural meeting held at the institution in Igboora on Thursday.

Gov. Seyi Makinde had recently constituted the governing council of the state-owned tertiary institutions with Sanni returned as the council chairman of OYSCATECH alongside other members.





Sanni, however, thanked Makinde for giving him and other members of the council the opportunity to serve.

He pledged the council’s commitment to the development of the institution and appealed to the council members to partner with him in developing the institution.

He expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology as well as the Ministry of Finance for their regular support to tertiary institutions in the state.

“I wish to also express appreciation to the traditional rulers, OYSCATECH management and Joint Action Congress (JAC) comprising of all the labour unions in the state-owned tertiary institutions.

“They all ensured my return as governing council Chairman of OYSCATECH,” he said.

Sanni gave an assurance that the council would not betray the confidence reposed in them in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Mrs Bolatumi Oloko, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, commended Sanni for his leadership acumen exhibited at the inaugural meeting.

She prayed that God would continue to endow Sanni with more wisdom to administer the governing council.

Earlier, Mr Olaniyi Adekunle, the OYSCATECH Acting Rector, had congratulated the council chairman and members on their appointment and wished them a successful tenure.

“I am particularly delighted that the college migrated successfully from Monotechnic to Polytechnic in 2019 and got enlisted with Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund),” he said.

Adekunle said the state government had recommended OYSCATECH for the 2020 Special Intervention Fund for improved teaching, research and expansion of facilities in the college.