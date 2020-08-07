United States food regulators have warned consumers not to eat prepared meals sold at retailers including Walmart and Kroger, because they may contain recalled onions tied to a multi-state salmonella outbreak.

Close to 400 people have been sickened by the onion.

The public health alert from the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service involves meat and poultry products made on July 30 and July 31 by Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California.

The warning follows a recall earlier this month by Thomson International of all red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions shipped nationwide starting May 1 to the present.





The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to the recalled onions that have sickened 396 Americans in 34 states, with 59 hospitalized.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within hours, or sometimes days, after being exposed to the bacteria.

Children and adults 65 and older are more likely to become severely ill, according to the CDC.