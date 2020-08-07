Governor Godwin Obaseki’s 10-man rubber stamp legislature has effectively expired, with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, conferring legitimacy on the 17-man opposition assembly.

In a dramatic move on Thursday, 14 elected members that Obaseki blocked for more than a year from taking their seats, met, along with three others who were part of Obaseki’s 10 to set a new course for the legislature.

They impeached Frank Okiye, who had earned speakership with a minority nine other members and appointed a new speaker, Victor Edoror and other officials.





To confer legitimacy on themselves, they were received by the Edo state commissioner of Police, who had since accorded them the security protection of the state.

Now a letter has leaked, in which the Justice Minister and Attorney-general, Abubakar Malami, gave the police the legal authority to protect the legislators.

Malami in the letter, ordered the Inspector General of Police to provide security for the 17 Edo All Progressives Congress lawmakers who impeached Okiye and his new deputy.

Malami said the security measure was to prevent breakdown of law and order.

He said the directive became necessary following a petition dated August 5 sent to his office by Idahosa-West Chambers.

Read the letter:

On Thursday, Obaseki had vowed to resist the take over of the legislature.

But it is now apparent he lost the battle in hours.