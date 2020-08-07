Governors in Nigeria’s north west are considering reconciliation with bandits to end the security challenges facing the region.

The suggestion was made by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, during a visit to his counterpart in Zamfara, Bello Matawalle.

It comes amid reports that Al Qaeda and ISIS elements are operating in the region.

Banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States have taken a disturbing dimension in recent times.





Governor Matawalle first experimented with it and he said it was yielding positive results.

The Katsina governor Aminu Masari also tried a policy of rapprochement with the bandits and kidnapper, but the results have been mixed.

Killings and kidnapping have continued in the state.

In Kaduna, one of the major challenges, is the incessant killings in southern Kaduna and clashes between the sedentary population and peripatetic herdsmen.

On Thursday, the Northern Governors Forum condemned yet another attack on Wednesday, in which about 22 persons were reportedly killed.

Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau via a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, described the attack as unfortunate.

He expressed concern that the yet to be arrested gunmen, attacked four Atyap villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Lalong expressed worry that the attacks on the villages were persistent in spite all efforts by the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to end the violence.

He said the attacks in the villages showed the desperate attempt by criminal elements to not only cause pain and sorrow among innocent citizens, but also frustrate the efforts of the Kaduna State Government at fostering peace and harmony.

“We are deeply saddened by this cycle of violence and blood-letting that is carried out against unarmed and helpless people. This is reprehensible and regrettable.

” While we call on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and apprehend these criminals, we also encourage the citizens to assist with relevant intelligence that will lead to the arrest of these blood thirsty people,” he said.