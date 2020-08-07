Michael Ojo, a former Red Star basketball team player, died on Friday during practise in Belgrade.

The club confirmed this on its website, saying the 27-year-old Nigerian-American collapsed during weight room training and could not be resuscitated.

The 2.16-metres tall centre who made his debut for the Nigerian male team D’Tigers in 2018 played for Florida State University in the U.S.

Unselected at the NBA draft in 2017, Ojo moved to Europe and signed with Belgrade’s FMP, then transferred to Red Star in 2019.





His contract expired in June, but he remained in the Serbian capital.

He was unsigned at the time of his death.