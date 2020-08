Nigerian Afropop music sensation Yemi Eberechi Alade, known professionally as Yemi Alade, may have found the one as she sings about ‘True Love’ in her latest record.

‘True Love’ comes after Mama Africa as she’s fondly called, dropped her single titled “Boyz“. The song was produced by Vtek.

Watch it here.





31 year old Alade became a brand after she won the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014.