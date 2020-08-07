The Acting Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, said the agency will soon reveal more shocking details about its contracts and the contractors.

“As for the list of contractors we published, that was for 2018 alone. By the time we publish that of 2019, a lot of things will come out to the open.

“Some person claim they did not benefit from NDDC but we have documents linking them to those contracts.





“The forensic audit is unearthing a lot of things, 2016, 2017 and 2019 list are ready. But we have decided we would not be distracted again,” Ojougboh said.

In the list published, big political names such as James Ibori, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Orji Kalu were mentioned as contractors.

