Dennis Rodman, the basketball star, who is a friend of Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, has revealed he slept with 2,000 women including 500 prostitutes.

More sensationally, the 59 year-old NBA legend also revealed he broke his penis thrice.

In his playing career, Rodman was notorious for his off-court actions, with Netflix smash hit The Last Dance revealing even more earlier this year.

Rodman, who was once married to Carmen Electra, has revealed every gory detail of his sexual encounters.





The five-time NBA champion revealed: “[I’ve been with] more than 2,000 women, of which at least 500 were prostitutes.

“I had sex in each and every one of the Berto Center’s [Bull’s training facility] rooms.

“The weight room, the training court… it was crazy. When they read this my team-mates are going to say ‘damn!’

“But the truth is that it went well for us.”

He told Vice magazine: “I was on a boat one time in Dallas, Texas, and was out in the sun all day long, drinking, drinking, partying, partying then I was out for the night drunk as a motherf***er.

“Me and my girl ended up in a king size bed, inside the boat.

“She loved to have sex. She said she wanted to try something new: [for me to] go running and jump on her.

“So I ran, ran and ran, and jumped… and it literally broke.

“There was blood everywhere. She went pale.

“She began to shout, ‘Oh my god. He’s dead. I killed him. Oh my god.’

“But I tried to calm her and said: ‘No, honey, I broke my d***.’”

Rodman – who claims he was once offered $20million to get Madonna pregnant – recalled the second break occurred while he was part of the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” team.

“The Worm” continued: “I was playing for Detroit, against the Rockets, and a girl took a plane to see me.

“We had dinner together and she left some books on the table.

“I asked her what they were about and she told me they taught ten ways to satisfy a man.

“I said ‘bless you’ and we started having sex.

“So we’re having sex and she turned around and pushed back… and [it was] like crack.

“Another one, blood everywhere. I couldn’t do anything.”

Rodman said the horror injury happened for a third time during a tryst with a nurse in New York.

He revealed: “Same story. I went to the hotel room, we had sex, and it happened again.

“They had to take me to the hospital. The nurse was bringing doctors to figure out what had happened to me.

“In the end there were eight doctors around me. I told them that I knew what I had.

“But they insisted that they wanted to take care of me, that I be well.

“In the end I was diagnosed with a ‘penile contusion.'”

