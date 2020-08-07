Manchester City have qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions Leagues, after beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, totalling a 4-2 aggregate win.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus both got on the score-sheet, one goal in each half with Karim Benzema getting the solitary goal for Real Madrid.

Raphael Varane was at fault for both goals, scored by Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, and Karim Benzema’s equaliser on the night ultimately counted for nowt.





City are now only three games from winning the Champions League.