Fuel scarcity is imminent, as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has ordered fuel tanker drivers to withdraw their services in Lagos beginning from Monday.

According to the leadership of the union, the decision became imperative as a result of failure by various bodies in the state to address three major issues that had severely caused petroleum tanker drivers pains and harrowing experiences in the state for several months now.

The union, in a statement issued by its National President, Williams Akporeha, and the General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, said the entire rank and file members of the union were deeply pained, frustrated and agonised by the barrage of these challenges being consistently faced by petroleum tanker drivers in Lagos State.

It said they were left with no other option but to direct the withdrawal of their services in Lagos State until the Lagos State Government and other relevant stakeholders address these critical challenges.





According to NUPENG, it was sad and disheartening to note “here that we had made several appeals and reports to the Lagos State Government and the Presidential Task Force for the decongestion of Apapa on these challenges but all to no avail.”

The body added that it had consulted with stakeholders in the oil sector and resolved to embark on an indefinite strike beginning from 12am, Monday, August 10, 2020, if there were no decisive and convincing actions from the Lagos State Government to address these concerns and challenges.