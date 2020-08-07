The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has exceeded one million, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said today.

The Africa CDC, in its latest situation update said that COVID-19 cases rose to 1,007,366 as of Friday afternoon.

Death toll related to COVID-19 rose from 21,617 on Thursday to 22,066 on Friday.

Africa CDC also reported 690,436 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the continent so far.





South Africa, the worst-hit country on the continent, has registered 538,184 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.

It is followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco, the agency said.

Africa CDC also said eight countries have reported higher COVID-19 fatality rates compared to the global average.

The countries are Chad, Sudan, Niger, Liberia, Egypt, Mali, Burkina Faso and Angola.

South Africa, Djibouti, Sao Tome and Principe, Cape Verde and Gabon are reporting the most cumulative COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in Africa, Africa CDC added.