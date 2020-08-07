By Jethro Ibileke

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has said the emergency of Victor Edoror as a parallel Speaker for the Edo State House of Assembly is in order.

Ize-Iyamu congratulated Edoror on his election as the new speaker, encouraging him to set good example.

“I am happy to receive the news of the emergence of Rt. Hon. Victor Edoror as the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.

“His emergence marks an end to a lopsided & deformed democracy, ushering in a new and reformed era of inclusive governance and non-discriminatory politics and development.





“And as such is being trusted with the enormous task of piloting the House from its darkest moments as cast into by the reprehensible divide-and-rule politics of the outgoing Governor.

“I send my congratulations to Rt. Hon. Victor Edoror – and his Deputy, Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje – while at the same time encouraging him to set a good example with the opportunity of leadership God has given to him today,” he said.