By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, professionally known as Seyi Shay posted a photo of her derriere again.

The singer had earlier claimed that her Instagram account was hacked after a series of her raunchy photos came online.

In a new photo on her verified IG account, she posted a picture of herself wearing skimpy swimwear. This, she captioned with ”Now this one, I posted MYSELF!”.





See the post below