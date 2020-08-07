By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode says the claim by the United States that Al Qaeda and ISIS are planning to infiltrate the south is alarming.

He said if it was true, the south would soon experience the barbarity and savagery that the north had been subjected to by these two terrorist organisations over the years.

Fani-Kayode called on all to unite and resist them to save the nation and the people.





Fani-Kayode said “We may have differences between ourselves which ultimately can be resolved but we must not allow these two evil terrorist organisations to turn our nation into a cauldron of fire.

“They seek to tear us apart and destroy us ALL and only a fool would say otherwise. We must not allow them to do this.”