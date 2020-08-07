By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian prolific rapper, Folarin Falana widely known as Falz has announced the debut of House21 TV, his movie, and television production company.

The lawyer turned entertainer announced via his Twitter page, stating that the firm’s first TV show titled ‘Therapy’ would be debuting on Friday.

“Super excited as I’ve officially set up a Film & TV production company @house21_tv with the aim of bringing you artistically sound & thoroughly entertaining content,” he wrote.





Super excited as I’ve officially set up a Film & TV production company @house21_tv with the aim of bringing you artistically sound & thoroughly entertaining content. Pls follow us & Subscribe to House21 Tv on Youtube! Our first show titled “Therapy” drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/jxP6fwAobe — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) August 6, 2020

The development comes at about the same time when entertainers are diversifying amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tuface also floating the Innobia Cooperatives Organisation, an agro-allied business project.