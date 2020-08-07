A fallen fuel tanker has crushed a woman to death at Mile 2 area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Friday morning.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the incident took place around 12.30am.

He said upon the arrival of the agency’s response team, it was discovered that a tanker with registration number KSF 260 XY loaded with 55,000 litres of PMS (Petrol) rammed into a pothole directly in front of the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks in Mile Two and fell sideways, resulting in its contents spilling out onto the road.





Oke-Osanyintolu said further investigation revealed that the driver and his assistant immediately fled the scene.

“An unidentified female adult who was seated beside the tanker drivers was trapped in the impact and lost her life.

Her remains were pinned to dashboard from the impact of the tanker head.

“The Agency’s heavy duty equipment (Crane) is enroute to the scene in order to recover the tanker together with its contents.

“Transloading of the contents is on hold until the ownership of the tanker and/or product can be determined. The LRU firefighters and the Lagos State Fire Service and the Nigerian Army are on standby to arrest any potential secondary incident,” he said.