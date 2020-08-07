By Jethro Ibileke

Thousands of Edo PDP women on Friday stormed the premises of the State House of Assembly, in solidarity with the Speaker of the House, Mr. Frank Okiye.

Led by Edo South woman leader of PDP, Lady Uwa Osunbor, the women denounced the purported impeachment of Okiye by the 17 members-elect who were allegedly inaugurated on Thursday at an unknown venue, with Mr. Tiger Victor Edoror elected Speaker.

Lady Osunbor said: “We voted for them since last year, they are supposed to be in Edo Assembly to perform their duty, but they relocate to Abuja.





“They are aware the the election is approaching, now that we are ready to vote to re-elect our Governor, they don’t have what to campaign with, they decide to use the House of Assembly to cause confusion, and we are not going to agree with them.

“When we elected them, they preferred to stay put in Abuja. Let them remain in Abuja. They should not come to disturb us here. We are not tigers and lions, we are compassionate mothers. We are here to beg Edo women, Edo youths, not to listen to them.”

Lady Osunbor, who said that Edo State is a peaceful state, insisted that they already have a Speaker in the person of Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye.

She added: “All what they did in somebody’s private living room is not for Edo state, we have not inaugurated them, the people we inaugurated are already doing the legislative business. Let them go back to Abuja with their trouble. We are preparing for election to re-elect our Governor and they cannot disturb us.

“That is why we are here to show solidarity with our Speaker, Hon. Okiye. He is the Speaker that we know.”