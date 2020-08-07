Well-known Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Kaywise has celebrated his mom’s birthday by buying her a brand new car — a Toyota Highlander 2010 v6 4WD Drive (Automatic).

The popular disc jockey made this revelation on his official Instagram page earlier on Thursday.

A special post shared on his page captured the moments where his mother expressed unlimited joy as he led her out of the house to the spot where he parked the car in the compound.





Realizing the new car was for her, the ecstatic and proud mother could be seen literary hugging the new car.

Sharing lovely photos from the moment he gifted his mum the new Toyota car, he wrote….

“Happy birthday once again mum I love you !!! thank you for everything ❤️❤️❤️ #MamaOkiki #MamaIbeji #MamaKaywise #MamaThai #Okiki @shotbythai 😁 we did it !!! 🙏😇”

See more photos below,