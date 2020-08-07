By Ayodele Efunla

Muslim faithful in Lagos showed signs of relief and were happy that after so many months, the Lagos State Government has finally lifted the ban on the opening of mosques. Religious centers were closed to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

They gathered in hundreds to offer Jumaat prayers in the normal way of togetherness.

Safety Measures were put in place to combat and detect the spread of coronavirus.

Less than 300 people were allowed to pray in the mosque, while social distancing among attendees was observed. People above 65years of age were not allowed to attend the service.

Handwashing stations were placed at both the male and female entrance, temperature check for everyone was also done.

Imam Hakeem Kosoko delivered the sermon at the event.

Christians are also allowed to attend physical church services from Sunday, August 9, 2020.

See photos below;



