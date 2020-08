By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian comedian Afamefuna Igwemba popularly known as Klint da Drunk has announced the demise of his father which left him heartbroken.

The funnyman made this known in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Oh death, where is thine sting? Oh grave, where is thine victory? Can’t believe I just lost you DADDY!!! Good Night Daddy. Rest in The Lord’s Bosom. I miss you so much already. May your lovely and gentle Soul rest in perfect peace! AMEN!” he wrote.